Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Final Show, Announces Last Episode Air Date: 'Greatest Privilege of My Life'

The talk show host said the show has brought her "incredible joy" since it first aired in 2003

The time has come for Ellen DeGeneres to take her final bow.

On Thursday, the comedian, 64, announced on Twitter that she had taped the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on May 26.

DeGeneres then went on to praise her decades-long gig, calling it "the greatest privilege of my life."

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist. Social Media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not," she wrote.

"But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

On Thursday's episode of the talk show, DeGeneres celebrated the 25th anniversary of her former sitcom's iconic coming-out episode. DeGeneres reflected on her experience, saying "look at me now."

On April 30, 1997, DeGeneres herself didn't just publicly come out as gay — her character on the ABC hit sitcom Ellen did too. The episode titled "The Puppy Episode" was taped in front of a live audience.

"When I came out, people warned me that it was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while," she said during her opening monologue. "Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career. But look at me now."

DeGeneres, 64, was met with loud applause before stressing the importance of learning to accept and embrace people for their "authentic selves."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres has been married to wife Portia De Rossi since 2008 when same-sex marriage was legalized in California.