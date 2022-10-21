Ellen DeGeneres is learning how to use her time off wisely.

The retired talk-show host, 64, is back with a new short docu-style series, following her through unemployment as she attempts to learn new hobbies and keep herself preoccupied.

Dubbed About Time For Yourself… with Ellen, the series will be shared weekly on Ellen's YouTube channel, starting Saturday.

"You know, lately I've been taking some time just for myself, away from the cameras," DeGeneres said in a clip where she's wearing a multi-color striped sweater. "And I've been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I've been doing with you. And so I yelled, 'Portia, get the camera,' so I thanked Portia for doing this. Great job, so far."

As DeGeneres learns her new skills, her fans can, too. While staying at home, the eight-episode series finds the comedian learning how to crochet, bird watch, make cards, and more.

"After stepping out of the spotlight of her iconic talk show, Ellen is trying something bold and new- being unemployed," a description of the show, which will also live on Ellen's social media channels, reads. "In the wake of the Great Resignation, she's reconnecting with her audience who may also have more time on their hands, and if not, could certainly use some. In this new series shot at her home, Ellen shares her own attempts to try new things and make a little me time in her own very Ellen way."

DeGeneres officially wrapped her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, back in May after 19 total seasons — an ending that came months after the program was embroiled in controversy over allegations of workplace toxicity. She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time the scandal was not the reason behind the decision.

The series is one of the most decorated in television history, winning 61 Emmys and counting including 11 for outstanding talk show/entertainment talk show (surpassing the record set by The Oprah Winfrey Show).

For her final episode, DeGeneres welcomed back her first-ever guest Jennifer Aniston to close out the show. Aniston even gifted the host a "Thanks for the Memories" welcome mat for a proper send-off.

Pink — who wrote the show's Emmy Award-winning theme song "Today's the Day" — performed during its final episode, too, as another music superstar in Billie Eilish appeared and reminisced on her first TV appearance at 16 on the show.

As a last farewell, DeGeneres — who started the series as her career was just beginning to bounce back from the backlash she received after coming out in 1997 — spoke to her viewers and encouraged them to be "brave," "compassionate," and to make other people happy. "To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform," she said. "And I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy, and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you're going through."

Meanwhile, back in August, DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi celebrated 14 years of marriage with DeGeneres sharing a video on Instagram featuring sweet memories from their time together. The post was captioned with a statement de Rossi made during their wedding: "It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood."

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."