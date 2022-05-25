Stephen "tWitch" Boss first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ in 2013

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises tWitch with Tribute to Their Friendship: He 'Changed My Life'

Ellen DeGeneres is saying thank you to the people who mean the most to her.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she offered an emotional tribute to her "sidekick" and series "fake DJ" Stephen "tWitch" Boss — as the show comes to an end.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DeGeneres, 64, welcomed tWitch, 39, to the hot seat before showing a tribute of their time together on the series after meeting in 2011. It included a peek at his first time guest DJing in 2013, as well as some important words from DeGeneres about their connection.

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises tWitch With Tribute to His Time on the Show: ‘Changed My Life’ Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I used to be a huge fan of So You Think You Can Dance, and I wanted to do a dance. So, the producers of So You Think You Can Dance set me up with tWitch," she explained of how they met. "tWitch came over to my house and he helped me try to copy it. It was like a crash course in getting to know each other. He was so patient with me. That was my initial love for him — we bonded over learning to dance together."

Some of her favorite moments featured tWitch dancing, getting waxed on stage and even modeling hair extensions.

"He's my pal. He's my sidekick. We have this connection, so, just looking over and — he makes me laugh," DeGeneres said in the segment. "He really, really makes me laugh."

She added, "He's never gonna be out of my life. He's always gonna be a part of my life."

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises tWitch With Tribute to His Time on the Show: ‘Changed My Life’ Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres honored the dancer with a photo of the two, arms around each other as they walked off stage. tWitch's mom and best friend just happened to be in attendance for the special moment.

Through tears, tWitch shared what the show has meant to him, too. "Sorry, I was not prepared," he sniffled. "I love you and also, I love the family that we've gained here. Something that I'll always remember is that you gave me a place where I could just be myself."

He added, "I came here to dance one time. To do a dance for you. And now, I've gained a family. I've gotten married. We've had more kids on the show. Whether I was the real DJ or not, I've always felt at home. I thank you for that, Ellen. These unforgettable times."

DeGeneres quipped back, "You're a fake DJ, but you're a real good man."