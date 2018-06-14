Ellen DeGeneres Is Going on Her First Stand-Up Tour in 15 Years — Where to See the Comedian

You have eight chances to see Ellen DeGeneres back on the mic!

The longtime daytime talk show host, 60, is returning to her stand-up comedy roots, announcing her return to the stage on Thursday. “I’m doing my first stand-up shows in 15 years,” she said on social media, adding, “Come see me.”

DeGeneres, whose last special was 2003’s Here and Now on HBO, will kickoff her 8-show run in August, visiting San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

And during her two stops at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, the Emmy winner will film her debut Netflix special, premiering later this year.

News of DeGeneres’ Netflix special was first announced in May 2017.

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. Fifteen years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she said on her show.

“I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?” she joked.

In March, DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi shared a photo of the comedian writing her jokes during their vacation to French Polynesia. “Working on her Netflix special in the most peaceful place in the world,” the Arrested Development actress, 45, wrote.