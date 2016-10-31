A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ellen DeGeneres celebrated Halloween on her Monday broadcast by dressing like Sia and recreating the “Chandelier” video with help from Heidi Klum.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host dressed as Sia, complete with the singer’s patented wig.

“Sia and I have a whole lot in common. She’s Australian, and I married an Australian. And we both like to swing from a chandelier. Which is why I’m no longer welcome at Bed, Bath, and Beyond,” DeGeneres joked.

Noting her costume wouldn’t be complete without frequent Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler, DeGeneres welcomed Klum on stage dressed as the 14-year-old dancer.

The two then recreated the “Chandelier” video, with DeGeneres lip-syncing to the Sia track while Klum danced like an entire audience of Ellen show fans wasn’t watching. Check it out above.