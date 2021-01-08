Filming for Ellen DeGeneres' talk show paused in December when the host revealed she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus

The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Resume Production Next Week After Delay Due to California COVID-19 Spike

Production for Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show will start again next week after it was delayed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in California.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show will resume production in-studio on Monday, January 11th with a virtual audience," a spokesperson for the Telepictures, the producers of the show, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "For the safety of the staff and crew, the show will further reduce on-site personnel and maintain our industry-leading production protocols."

The show paused filming in December when DeGeneres, 62, revealed that she had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Image zoom Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"Please stay healthy and safe," she concluded. "Love, Ellen."

On Dec. 31, a spokesperson for Telepictures told PEOPLE that production's initial return date had been pushed back by a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within Los Angeles County.

News of the delay came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Hollywood studios to consider pausing production activity given a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitals have been stretched thin.

In a letter sent to music, TV, and film industry workers in late December, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health asked for a similar break in production amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Although music, TV, and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases," the letter said, according to FilmLA. "Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible."

Since the start of the pandemic, L.A. County has reported 871,404 COVID-19 cases and 11,545 deaths, health officials said on Thursday.

There have been more than 21.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 365,000 deaths related to the virus, according to a New York Times database.