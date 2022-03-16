The Ellen DeGeneres Show Announces End Date, Star-Studded Lineup of Guests for Farewell Countdown

"The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favorite memories from DeGeneres' 19 iconic seasons," The Ellen DeGeneres Show said in a statement

After nearly two decades The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the daytime show announced that after 19 seasons the final episode will air May 26.

Throughout the years, Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has hosted over 4,000 guests on the show and distributed nearly half a billion dollars in giveaways, according to the show.

"The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favorite memories from DeGeneres' 19 iconic seasons," the show said in a statement.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that she will be ending her long-running talk show in 2022. The star told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the decision to wrap up the series was due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' "

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," DeGeneres added.