Ellen DeGeneres Show EP Says 'Nobody Is Going Off the Air' as Workplace Investigation Continues

Executive producer Andy Lassner has weighed in on the future of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lassner, 53, addressed the recent controversy surrounding the daytime talk show on social media as it was revealed that an internal investigation had been launched by WarnerMedia after former employees described the show's workplace environment as "toxic."

“Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better,” he wrote on Twitter. “2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicenter.”

Although the post did not explicitly reference the allegations surrounding the show, a fan responded to the message, sharing that they hoped “if the Ellen show goes off the air... you are able to find employment quickly.”

In response, Lassner wrote, “Nobody is going off the air.”

WarnerBros. said in a statement on Thursday that dozens of former and current employees had been interviewed about the show's work environment, and the network was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management."

The company said "several staffing changes" were identified in addition to "appropriate measures" that will be made to "address the issues that have been raised."

Lassner and fellow executive producers Ed Glavin and Mary Connelly took responsibility for the show's daily operations in a statement earlier this month, and promised to "do better."

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment," the producers said in a joint statement to BuzzFeed News on July 16. "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience."

DeGeneres shared a lengthy apology with staffers on Thursday, saying that she is "disappointed" that the workplace was not a "place of happiness.” She also added that she is "glad the issues" were brought to her attention, and she is promising to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow."

Since then, Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett and Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson have called out the host over alleged mistreatment.

"Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge,” Garrett wrote on Twitter, as Thompson replied, “True story. It is."

Former employees of the show have also anonymously alleged sexual misconduct and harassment involving top producers at the show, including Glavin and head writer Kevin Leman, according to a report published on Thursday by BuzzFeed News.

Leman and another producer have denied the allegations against them in separate statements. Glavin has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.