The Ellen DeGeneres Show Delays Production amid California COVID-19 Spike

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is extending its production delay due to the current spike in coronavirus cases in California.

"Due to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push production by a week," a spokesperson for Telepictures, the producers of Ellen, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The show first announced that it would pause filming on Dec. 10, when host Ellen DeGeneres shared that she had tested positive for the COVID-19.

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," the talk show host, 62, wrote on Twitter Dec. 10. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"Please stay healthy and safe," she concluded. "Love, Ellen."

Following DeGeneres’ announcement, a Telepictures spokesperson told PEOPLE that production on Ellen was halted until January. Since then, the show has aired reruns and will continue to do so until returning to the studio on Jan. 11, Deadline reports.

The extension of the delay on Dec. 31 comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Hollywood studios to consider pausing production activity since the state is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitals are stretched thin.

In a letter sent to music, TV, and film industry workers last week, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health asked for a similar production halt.

"Although music, TV, and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases," the letter said, according to FilmLA. 'Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible."

Earlier this week, Newsom extended targeted stay-at-home orders in several regions of California, including the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, where hospitals' ICU capacity has reached zero percent.

The state has also been rapidly breaking its own records when it comes to the most single-day deaths from COVID-19, with the number hitting a high of 442 on Tuesday and 424 — the second-highest — on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As the state’s death total exceeded 25,000 Thursday, the outlet reported that the coronavirus has killed more Californians on each of the prior two days than any other day since the onset of the pandemic early in the year.