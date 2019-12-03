Ellen DeGeneres Shares Instagram Advice for Jennifer Aniston: 'Lots of Peach and Eggplant Emojis'

Jennifer Aniston broke the internet in October when she signed up for Instagram, and now Ellen DeGeneres has some cheeky advice for her pal.

“Lots of peach and eggplant emojis,” the talk-show host, 61, tells PEOPLE exclusively about any social media advice she has for The Morning Show actress, 50. “I don’t know why people love those two foods so much, but they do.”

After years of friendship, is there anything surprising DeGeneres has discovered about the superstar? “You probably want me to say something scandalous, like ‘She doesn’t shave her legs.’ Which is totally true,” she jokes. “Her assistant does it for her. Twice a day.”

In all seriousness, the stars are teaming up for a touching cause — DeGeneres’ latest special, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways — airing Dec. 10-12 on NBC.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres Share a Pleasant TV Kiss: ‘You Have Such Soft Lips’

During the three-night event, deserving fans will receiving life-changing surprise holiday gifts from DeGeneres and her famous friends, including Aniston, Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Chrissy Teigen and more.

While there are certainly plenty of emotional moments on the special, DeGeneres — ever the comic — says she has her own Christmas wish this year.

“I’d really like everyone to know that [my wife] Portia and I are the same height. Everyone thinks she’s taller, but it’s just because of her high heels,” she jokes about the “greatest giveaway” she would gift herself.

As for their holiday traditions?

“I love waking up really early on Christmas morning and realizing I don’t have kids,” she quips. “Then I go back to sleep until 2 p.m.!”

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways is part of NBC’s “Oh, What Fun” holiday lineup, including annual specials such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center.