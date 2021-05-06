"I'm not having marital troubles. ... I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house," joked Ellen DeGeneres

There's a reason for everything — including why Ellen DeGeneres is currently living at pal Courteney Cox's home.

While introducing Cox on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres noted that she is currently referring to the Friends alum as her "landlord." Cox, 56, then corrected DeGeneres by saying, "I don't consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate."

In agreeing with Cox, DeGeneres, 63, added: "Yes, we're roommates. We don't see each other a lot, but we're roommates."

As for the reason DeGeneres has been residing with Cox, she denied that it has anything to do with issues in her marriage with wife Portia de Rossi.

"I should explain. I'm not having marital troubles. I'm not out of my house because I'm — I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house," she joked.

"We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay," she said. "[Courteney was] kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"

When asked about how she feels about the pair's current living arrangements, the former Cougar Town star suggested that DeGeneres isn't the best roommate. "Well, Ellen, let's just put it this way: first of all, you know, you're my style guru. So, I was nervous about you staying here, being that I haven't redone it. I haven't been there in a year," Cox said. "So, I had it cleaned and I moved everything off the right side of the bathroom so you'd have your space in the drawers."

"I was just really ready for you and then my assistant went there the next day after you left and [I asked her], 'How does it look? Is it okay?' And she's like, 'It looks great.' I said, 'Show me around,' and it was like, all of a sudden, 'Wait a minute. Ellen's toothbrush is on my side.' I was like, 'Well, where is my makeup?'" she continued, "So, essentially, you're a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side."

DeGeneres then corrected Cox by noting that de Rossi, 48, is actually the one to blame. "I only have one side and she happened to be there one night," she said.

Cox isn't the only former Friends star that DeGeneres has become close with over the years. In fact, at the start of the pandemic, DeGeneres posted a video on Instagram of her phone call with Jennifer Aniston. "In times like these it's nice to have friends like @JenniferAniston," she captioned the post.