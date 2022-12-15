Ellen DeGeneres Remembers 'Love and Laughter' She Shared with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before His Death

Following his sudden death, Ellen DeGeneres recalled how Stephen "tWitch" Boss "brought so much joy" into her life

Published on December 15, 2022 02:29 PM

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering the good times she shared with Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his sudden death.

On Thursday, the 64-year-old comedian posted a clip that aired during the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which included a montage of her favorite moments with the late star. Some highlights include Boss teaching DeGeneres a dance and him becoming the show's DJ.

"Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," she shared in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

"I love you tWitch and you know that much. We tell each other that every day when we say goodbye after the show, we both say love you," she continued. "He says love you much and I say 'Love you.' And so he's never going to be out of my life. He's always a part of my life."

The clip concludes with DeGeneres giving Boss a photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other. He then emotionally told the host, "I love you and also I love the family that we've gained here. And something I'll always remember is that you gave me a place to just be myself."

"I came here to dance one time, to do a dance course for you. And now, I've gained a family," he continued. "I've gotten married, we've had more kids on the show. And whether I was a real DJ or not, I always felt at home and I thank you for that, Ellen. It's unforgettable times, so I thank you and I thank all the crew here that we've gained as family. I love you so much."

DeGeneres also shared a heartfelt caption beside the clip.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," the former television host said. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch."

ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres" data-inlink="true">Ellen DeGeneres</a>, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

As Boss' death was announced Wednesday, DeGeneres shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Other former Ellen staffers spoke out as well. Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros., shared a clip of The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner giving a speech in front of Boss and the show's staff after the final show taping in May.

"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone," Lassner said.

Captioning the clip, Fuentes wrote: "Have been rooting for Twitch through every chapter, from when I first saw him audition on SYTYCD and every moment in between, including our work at WB and Ellen."

"An immense talent who brought joy to every room he walked into. Am devastated for Allison and their kids, for his friends and his family. He was such a bright light," she continued. "As Andy said it best as the show wrapped – let's keep each other close. Don't keep in the pain, talk to someone. Anyone. 💔 Call or text 988 for help and support."

In his own post, Lassner shared a photo of the pair filming an episode with DeGeneres. "Rest, my friend," he wrote.

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE on the matter.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Following a successful run on competition shows like SYTYCD, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

