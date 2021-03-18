Ellen DeGeneres Presents Fake PSA for 'Tylenol Gay' Made for 'Gay Headaches' — Watch the Skit

"You know I love being gay, but I can't stand the headaches," Ellen DeGeneres joked

Ellen DeGeneres is poking fun at a report she recently read, which found that gay people are more likely to get migraines than straight people.

Earlier this week on her talk show, DeGeneres, 63, presented a fake public service announcement for "Tylenol Gay" to combat such migraines.

"You know I love being gay, but I can't stand the headaches," she began in the skit. "It seems that any time I want to go to brunch or build a shelf, my head starts hurting."

"Luckily, I found something that helps: Tylenol Gay," she joked. "It's the only over-the-counter medicine designed specifically for gay headaches."

The report DeGeneres referenced linking sexuality and migraines was published last fall by the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. The organization found that gay, lesbian and bisexual participants were 58 percent more likely to have a migraine than their heterosexual counterparts.

The host continued in her sketch, "Regular Tylenol treats common heterosexual headaches that tend to steadily increase in pain, but Tylenol Gay attacks those pesky gay headaches that feel like a parade is in your head — and not the good kind."

"Before you know it, your gay headache is gone and you can get back to all the gay things you love!" DeGeneres continued, holding up a package of the new "medicine."

As she walked out on stage to begin the show, a list of potential health risks appeared on screen.

"Don't use Tylenol Gay if you wear cargo shorts, socks with sandals, or have ever hosted a gender reveal party," a narrator read. "If you're unsure about your sexuality or only experimented once in college, ask your doctor if Tylenol Gay is right for you."

"Just because your headaches are here and queer, doesn't mean you have to get used to them," DeGeneres quipped.