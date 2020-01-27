Portia de Rossi Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pro Poker Coaching Session as Birthday Gift

Ellen DeGeneres is adding another skill to her lengthy resume.

The comedian and talk show host, who turned 62 on Sunday, received a special birthday gift from her wife, Portia de Rossi — a one-on-one poker coaching session with pro Vince Van Patten.

In de Rossi’s Instagram video of the session, Van Patten, 62, shared some helpful tricks with DeGeneres, explaining to her, “Usually when a person acts weak they’re strong, when they’re strong they act weak.”

“Some players will go ‘Uhh, I might..’ and then they try to table talk me back into the hand, if they’re strong,” Van Patten added.

“I’m not table talking you, I’m just talking and you’re at a table,” the comedian joked, humoring Van Patten.

Van Patten, who is married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson, was previously an actor and professional tennis player, having played the sport from 1978-1987. In singles, he reached the third round of the US Open twice and Wimbledon once.

He learned how to play poker from his father, late actor Dick Van Patten, when he was a teenager. He is currently a commentator on World Tour Poker, which now airs on Fox Sports Networks.

Image zoom Vincent Van Patten Gabriel Olsen/Getty

In August, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host celebrated 11 years of marriage with de Rossi, 46. In tribute of their special day, the TV star shared a black-and-white throwback photo from their wedding day.

“Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years,” she wrote alongside the smiling snap captured at their nuptials.

“My favorite number with my favorite person,” she added.

Image zoom Ellen and Portia Kevin Mazur/WireImage

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot on Aug. 17, 2008. They announced the news of their wedding immediately after California’s Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage.

The intimate ceremony took place at their Los Angeles home in front of 19 guests, including the Arrested Development actress’ mother, who flew in from Australia for the wedding.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” DeGeneres said at the time. “She’s now officially off the market. No one else gets her.”

“I feel very, very blessed that both of our families have embraced the two of us together,” de Rossi added.