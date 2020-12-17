Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About 'Excruciating Back Pain' After COVID-19 Diagnosis: It's 'Bad'

The talk show host said she "didn't know that was a symptom" in a video update about her condition

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about one of her symptoms of the novel coronavirus after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host, 62, gave fans an update on her condition on Wednesday, sharing in a video that she's feeling "100 percent" despite learning that "excruciating back pain" is a symptom amongst those who have been diagnosed with the respiratory virus.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much," DeGeneres began. "I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she continued, adding that she "didn't know that was a symptom."

"Who knew? How come?" DeGeneres mused. "Back pain. Bad."

The comedienne first opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday, sharing in a statement on social media that she "tested positive for Covid-19."

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she wrote in a message on her Twitter. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show had been filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September.

A spokesperson for production company Telepictures told PEOPLE las week, "Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January."

During the talk show's latest season premiere, DeGeneres addressed allegations of workplace toxicity that had surfaced over the summer.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she said in a six-minute opening monologue. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Image zoom Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

She also acknowledged her "position of privilege and power" and said she hoped to start "a new chapter" with the show's 270 employees, whom she said she had been connecting with through Zoom prior to the premiere.