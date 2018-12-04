Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for Ellen DeGeneres' Stand-Up Special, Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres‘ life has changed drastically since her stand-up comedy days — and she’s always finding new ways to make us laugh.

In the first trailer for her upcoming stand-up special, Relatable, the comedian and TV host — who raked in $87.5 million last year, according to Forbes — reveals how she came up with the title of the special.

“A friend of mine was at my house and I told him, ‘I’m going to do stand-up again.’ And he said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ ” she says. “And he said, ‘Well, do you think you’re still relatable?’ Just then, Batu, my butler, stepped into the library.”

In between plenty of dancing, she also cracks jokes about coming out years ago, emotional support animals on planes and her beloved daytime talk show.

“A few years ago I started ending my show by saying, ‘Be kind to one another,’ ” she said. “But here’s the downside: I can never do anything unkind, ever. I shouldn’t even have a horn in my car. Like, if someone cuts me off in a dangerous way, if I honk, they’re like, ‘Ellen?!’ “

DeGeneres’ last stand-up special was 2003’s Here and Now on HBO. Relatable, which premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix, was taped in Seattle at Benaroya Hall during her eight-show run in August.

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings).