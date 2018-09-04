Find Out When Ellen DeGeneres' Stand-Up Special (Her First in 15 Years!) Premieres on Netflix

Ellen DeGeneres is going back to her roots.

On Tuesday’s season 16 premiere of her talk show, the comedian discussed filming her first stand-up special in 15 years. (Her last was 2003’s Here and Now on HBO.)

“I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer,” she said. “What I did was I went back to stand-up. I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and I decided … I just all of a sudden was like, I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix, and I was working on stand-up all summer.”

Netflix

The special, titled Relatable and premiering Dec. 18, was taped in Seattle at Benaroya Hall during her eight-show run last month.

“It was so much fun,” said DeGeneres, 60. “I loved it so much. The audiences were great, Seattle was great. Thank you everybody in San Francisco and San Diego!”

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings).