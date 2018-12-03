Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 15 Years with Portia de Rossi: See Her Hilarious Anniversary Fail

It’s the thought that counts!

To celebrate 15 years of marriage with Portia de Rossi over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres decided to hire a plane to fly a banner with a sweet message over their house. The only problem? It was way too small to read from afar.

DeGeneres, 60, shared a video of the plane soaring past while she and de Rossi, 45, laughed as they strained to see it.

“Portia and I started dating 15 years ago today. I hired a plane to fly by the house with a banner that said 15 with a heart,” the comedian and talk show host wrote. “I should have specified the size.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi tied the knot on Aug. 17, 2008. They announced the news of their nuptials immediately after California’s Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage.

The intimate ceremony took place at their Los Angeles home in front of 19 guests, including the Arrested Development actress’s mother, who flew from Australia for the wedding.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” DeGeneres said at the time. “She’s now officially off the market. No one else gets her.”

“I feel very, very blessed that both of our families have embraced the two of us together,” de Rossi added.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The couple started dating in December 2014.

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” DeGeneres told PEOPLE in her 2016 cover story. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”