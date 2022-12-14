Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after her friend and former colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss' sudden death.

Reacting to the devastating news, the 64-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE on the matter.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Following a successful run on competition shows like SYTYCD, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

During an episode that aired in the show's final season, DeGeneres told Boss how much he meant to her.

"He's my pal. He's my sidekick. We have this connection, so, just looking over and — he makes me laugh," she said in May. "He really, really makes me laugh."

DeGeneres added, "He's never gonna be out of my life. He's always gonna be a part of my life."

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.