Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Wednesday

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on December 14, 2022 01:14 PM

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after her friend and former colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss' sudden death.

Reacting to the devastating news, the 64-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE on the matter.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Following a successful run on competition shows like SYTYCD, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres/" data-inlink="true">Ellen DeGeneres</a>, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

During an episode that aired in the show's final season, DeGeneres told Boss how much he meant to her.

"He's my pal. He's my sidekick. We have this connection, so, just looking over and — he makes me laugh," she said in May. "He really, really makes me laugh."

DeGeneres added, "He's never gonna be out of my life. He's always gonna be a part of my life."

ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "Ain't No Mt. Saint Ellen High Enough" Episode 313 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephen "tWitch" Boss, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres/" data-inlink="true">Ellen DeGeneres</a>
Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

