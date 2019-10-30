Amal & George Clooney, Snooki's Hair and 13 Other People and Things Ellen DeGeneres Has Been for Halloween
2003
When The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003, Ellen poked fun at a fellow daytime talk show host by the name of Dr. Phil.
2004
In 2004, Ellen showed off her Scarlett O’Hara costume from Gone with the Wind.
2005
Yeehaw, y’all! Ellen said “Howdy” to her audience on Halloween dressed as a cowboy with an inflatable horse.
2006
Meet Sabrina DeGeneres, Ellen’s evil twin!
2007
It was a big year for Jennifer Lopez, who announced that she was pregnant with twins! But before she officially told the world her good news, J. Lo spent an entire concert tour hiding her belly under flowiy outfits. Ellen paid homage to the moment by sporting a huge baby bump on her Halloween episode.
2008
Ellen took Barack Obama’s presidential campaign slogan very literally, dressing up as Change … pocket change.
2009
If Oprah wasn’t going to give Ellen the cover of O Magazine, Ellen was going to take it by force.
2010
In 2010, DeGeneres channeled the most important star on The Jersey Shore: Snooki’s poof.
2011
Ellen dressed as Sophia Grace, our favorite Nicki Minaj superfan, in 2011.
2012
Ay dios mio! Ellen showed up to her show on Halloween 2012 dressed as her pal, Sofia Vergara.
2012
The back of the costume was the true star. Don’t worry, Vergara was in on the joke!
2013
Ellen showed off plenty of underboob as Nicki Minaj in 2013.
2014
A cultural milestone and the death of a bachelor, Ellen DeGeneres created a two-for-one costume by dressing as Amal and George Clooney from their 2014 nuptials.
2015
Introducing the lesser-known Kardashian: Karla!
2016
Ellen dressed up as Sia in 2016, sporting a wig over her eyes and an all-black ensemble.
2017
Ellen reappeared as Karla Kardashian, the Kardashian Kousin, sporting a baby bump. If you recall, 2017 was the year that pretty much every Kardashian-Jenner was expecting.
2018
Ellen got the first impression rose after showing up to her show dressed as the World’s Most Dramatic Bachelor Contestant.