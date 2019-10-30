Amal & George Clooney, Snooki's Hair and 13 Other People and Things Ellen DeGeneres Has Been for Halloween

The daytime talk show host has had some iconic costumes over the years
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 30, 2019 05:15 PM

1 of 18

2003 

Jaffe/ Warner Bros.

When The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003, Ellen poked fun at a fellow daytime talk show host by the name of Dr. Phil. 

2 of 18

2004 

Chris Polk/ Warner Bros.

In 2004, Ellen showed off her Scarlett O’Hara costume from Gone with the Wind. 

3 of 18

2005

Chris Polk/ Warner Bros.

Yeehaw, y’all! Ellen said “Howdy” to her audience on Halloween dressed as a cowboy with an inflatable horse. 

4 of 18

2006 

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Meet Sabrina DeGeneres, Ellen’s evil twin!  

5 of 18

2007

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

It was a big year for Jennifer Lopez, who announced that she was pregnant with twins! But before she officially told the world her good news, J. Lo spent an entire concert tour hiding her belly under flowiy outfits. Ellen paid homage to the moment by sporting a huge baby bump on her Halloween episode. 

6 of 18

2008

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen took Barack Obama’s presidential campaign slogan very literally, dressing up as Change … pocket change. 

7 of 18

2009

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

If Oprah wasn’t going to give Ellen the cover of O Magazine, Ellen was going to take it by force. 

8 of 18

2010

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In 2010, DeGeneres channeled the most important star on The Jersey Shore: Snooki’s poof. 

9 of 18

2011

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Ellen dressed as Sophia Grace, our favorite Nicki Minaj superfan, in 2011. 

10 of 18

2012

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Ay dios mio! Ellen showed up to her show on Halloween 2012 dressed as her pal, Sofia Vergara. 

11 of 18

2012

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

The back of the costume was the true star. Don’t worry, Vergara was in on the joke! 

12 of 18

2013

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Ellen showed off plenty of underboob as Nicki Minaj in 2013. 

13 of 18

2014

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

A cultural milestone and the death of a bachelor, Ellen DeGeneres created a two-for-one costume by dressing as Amal and George Clooney from their 2014 nuptials. 

14 of 18

2015

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Introducing the lesser-known Kardashian: Karla! 

15 of 18

2016

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Ellen dressed up as Sia in 2016, sporting a wig over her eyes and an all-black ensemble. 

16 of 18

2017

Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

Ellen reappeared as Karla Kardashian, the Kardashian Kousin, sporting a baby bump. If you recall, 2017 was the year that pretty much every Kardashian-Jenner was expecting

17 of 18

2018

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen got the first impression rose after showing up to her show dressed as the World’s Most Dramatic Bachelor Contestant. 

