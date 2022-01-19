​​Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen's Game of Games Canceled by NBC After 4 Seasons

Ellen DeGeneres' game show Ellen's Game of Games has been canceled by NBC.

The unscripted primetime series is not being renewed for a fifth season, making season 4, which ended in May 2021, its last, PEOPLE confirms.

The show, hosted by DeGeneres, 63, featured larger-than-life versions of games that were previously included on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In each episode, contestants would compete for the chance to win $100,000.

The series premiered in December 2017 with a first season comprised of eight episodes. The program's final season featured 20.

In 2019, Game of Games ranked as the No. 1 game show in primetime and also performed well in the kids demographic, Deadline reported.

The cancellation comes as The Ellen DeGeneres Show is also set to end its run later this spring after 19 seasons.

The ending of the comedian's successful daytime talk show came after a turbulent year for the star, as she faced allegations of creating a toxic workplace environment for her staffers.

"I really didn't understand it; I still don't understand it," DeGeneres said in May 2021 on an episode of Today about the allegations. "It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated."

"People get picked on but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and what a happy place it is," she continued.

As for whether she was leaving due to the controversy, DeGeneres said, "If that was why I was quitting, I would've not come back this year. I really did think about not coming back because it was devastating."

Also that month, upon sharing her plans to wrap up the award-winning talk show in 2022, DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter, "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."