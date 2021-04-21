Ellen DeGeneres Says She Had Multiple 'Weed Drinks' Before Rushing Wife Portia to the Hospital

Ellen DeGeneres recently drank multiple weed-infused beverages at what turned out to be the entirely wrong time.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s 4/20 show on Tuesday, the talk show host recounted the night she drank three THC and CBD-infused drinks right before she learned that she needed to drive wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital for an appendectomy last month.

Noting that she's not typically a fan of marijuana, DeGeneres, 63, told host Jimmy Kimmel that she consumed "weed drinks" — Cann Social Tonics — which were recommended to her by Chelsea Handler.

"I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I'm laying in bed, and I realize [Portia's] not in bed," she recalled. "She's moaning. I get out of bed, and she's on the ground on all fours, and I said, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK.' So I rushed her to the emergency room."

"You drove her yourself?" Kimmel, 53, asked DeGeneres, who replied, "I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe, I shouldn't be saying any of this."

A source previously told PEOPLE that DeGeneres had rushed de Rossi, 48, to the hospital on March 19. "She was in a lot of pain," the source said at the time. "It was appendicitis and she had surgery."

A few days later, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE de Rossi was home and "doing well."

Appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix is blocked and becomes inflamed, per the Mayo Clinic. It causes intense pain, and if not treated quickly — typically with surgery to remove the appendix — the organ can burst.

During a monologue on her talk show later that month, DeGeneres detailed the experience, saying she wasn't able to stay with the actress in the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's upsetting to me. They sent me home and I'm crying," she said, quipping, "Because someone was chopping onions at the nurse's station."