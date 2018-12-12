Ellen DeGeneres Is Considering Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the comedian, 60, opens up about her future at Ellen — and the conflicting advice she’s getting from her wife Portia de Rossi and her brother Vance DeGeneres.

According to the Times, DeGeneres recently took the option to extend her contract until the summer of 2020, although she had been close to declining. While Vance thinks that his sister should continue the show because she plays a positive, unifying role in today’s socio-political climate, de Rossi wants DeGeneres to spread her creative wings.

“[De Rossi] gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres tells the Times.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Vance and Ellen DeGeneres in 1995 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

De Rossi — who celebrated 15 years with DeGeneres in December — believes her wife should explore more outlets for her comedy.