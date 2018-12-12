Ellen DeGeneres Is Considering Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In a new interview with the New York Times, the comedian, 60, opens up about her future at Ellen — and the conflicting advice she’s getting from her wife Portia de Rossi and her brother Vance DeGeneres.
According to the Times, DeGeneres recently took the option to extend her contract until the summer of 2020, although she had been close to declining. While Vance thinks that his sister should continue the show because she plays a positive, unifying role in today’s socio-political climate, de Rossi wants DeGeneres to spread her creative wings.
“[De Rossi] gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres tells the Times.
De Rossi — who celebrated 15 years with DeGeneres in December — believes her wife should explore more outlets for her comedy.
“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi tells the Times. “There are other things she could tackle.”
“I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending,” she adds.
For now, DeGeneres is returning to stand-up comedy in her Netflix special Relatable — her first special since Here and Now on HBO in 2003. The Netflix special drops on Dec. 18.
“I wanted to show all of me,” DeGeneres says. “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.”
“She’s just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show,” de Rossi agrees. “There’s more range of emotion.“