From Oprah to Jennifer Aniston: Ellen DeGeneres' Celeb Circle of Friends

Jennifer Aniston
These two pals have been friends for more than a decade! Aniston was the very first guest on Ellen’s talk show when it premiered in September 2003. Since then, the pair have celebrated milestones (like Jen’s 50th birthday and Ellen’s 60th) and Jen recently revealed that she likes Ellen more than Reese Witherspoon. Sorry, Reese!
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah was a guest star on Ellen’s ’90s sitcom, playing the therapist that helps her character come out. When Ellen followed suit in real life, she talked about it on Oprah’s show. The pair have been close ever since. And they’re not just friends, they’re actually neighbors.
Pink
Ellen and Pink are quite close, with Pink not only appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show quite often (she announcing her pregnancy on the talk show in 2010), but with Ellen supported her pal at her Walk of Fame ceremony. She even asked Pink re-record the theme song for her show!
George W. Bush
Ellen recently defended her friendship with the former president after receiving backlash for sitting with him at a Dallas Cowboys football game.
She said on her show, “During the game, they showed a shot of me and George laughing together, and so people were upset.”
DeGeneres continued, “Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have.”
She added, “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”
Bush appeared on Ellen’s show in 2017.
Corey Gamble
Ellen and Portia snuggled up to Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in October 2019 saying, “Thanks @krisjenner for letting us borrow him,” adding, “We had the best time at the #cowboys game.”
Adele
In case you forgot about their hilarious hidden camera prank, Adele and Ellen take friendship to a new level.
The English singer became close enough to DeGeneres that she was invited to her 60th birthday party in February 2018, and got introduced to Ellen’s other pal, Pink.
Jennifer Lopez
Ellen takes credit for Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez! She told the Hustlers star that she gave A-Rod the “push he needed” to pop the question. Back in November 2018, DeGeneres had gifted Lopez a clock, saying that it was time for her baseball-playing boyfriend to pop the question.
Lopez even ended up tagging the talk show host in the photo that she posted announcing her engagement.
Sean Hayes
Despite a “Battle of the Gays,” Ellen and Sean have been friends for quite some time (this photo is from 2005, can you believe?!). Hayes was on Will & Grace while Ellen starred on her eponymous sitcom at the same time. And Ellen even trusted the comedian to take over her gig for a bit as a guest-host on her talk show.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
As the story goes, Meghan first met Ellen while rescuing her pup, Bogart. Ellen told Meghan that she simply had to take a dog home, and the rest is history. Ellen may not have snagged an invite to Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, but she did get to spend some quality time with Baby Archie not long ago. She told her audience, “I got to hold Archie. I fed Archie!”
Ellen has since defended the royal couple in the media multiple times, most recently when Prince Harry made the decision to take legal action against the British tabloids.
Barack Obama
How many people can say that they vacation with the Obamas? It was revealed that Ellen spent some quality time with the former President of the United States when Margot Robbie told a tale of meeting them both in a hotel gym in Fiji.
He also presented Ellen with the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, you know, as friends do.
Michelle Obama
As for Barack’s wife, Michelle, she and Ellen are also close! Their candid interviews, trips to CVS and Costco book signings are proof enough.