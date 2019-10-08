From Oprah to Jennifer Aniston: Ellen DeGeneres' Celeb Circle of Friends

Ellen recently defended her friendship with the former president after receiving backlash for sitting with him at a Dallas Cowboys football game.

She said on her show, “During the game, they showed a shot of me and George laughing together, and so people were upset.”

DeGeneres continued, “Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have.”

She added, “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

Bush appeared on Ellen’s show in 2017.