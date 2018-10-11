Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates National Coming Out Day with Sweet Photo of Wife Portia de Rossi

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
October 11, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres knows her life wouldn’t be the same without Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres celebrated National Coming Out Day on Thursday by giving her wife a sweet shout-out on social media.

The talk show host, 60, posted a photo of herself giving de Rossi a kiss during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It’s the greatest gift you could give yourself,” she captioned the sweet snap. She added the hashtag #NationalComingOutDay.

The couple started dating in December 2004 while de Rossi was on the Fox sitcom Arrested Development.

In 2008,, DeGeneres announced on The Ellen Degeneres show that she was planning on marrying de Rossi after news broke that the California Supreme Court would allow same-sex marriages.

“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” DeGeneres told PEOPLE in her 2016 cover story. “I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I’m not going anywhere. She’s not going anywhere. I’m not saying the relationship took a while; I’m saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

In 1997, DeGeneres publicly came out as gay on the cover of TIME magazine. That same year, her character on the ABC hit sitcom Ellen also came out.

“It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life,” she previously said of coming out. “I would not change one moment of it because it led me to be exactly where I am today.”

