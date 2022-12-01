Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary with Portia de Rossi: 'So Grateful for Her Love'

“I fall in love with her more every day,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Instagram on Thursday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 08:28 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17:(L-R) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Ellen DeGeneres is still smitten with Portia de Rossi.

The comedian and talk show host posted a tribute to her wife on Instagram on Thursday. "It's our 18 year anniversary today," DeGeneres, 64, wrote alongside two photos of the couple. The two have been together for 18 years and celebrated 14 years of marriage in August.

"I fall in love with her more every day," she continued. "I'm so grateful for her love."

The first photo is a close up of the pair, with DeGeneres smiling into the camera and de Rossi resting her head on the comic's shoulder. In the second photo, de Rossi, 49, is hugging her wife tightly and smiling while DeGeneres holds de Rossi's arm.

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Last year, the Finding Dory star and the Arrested Development alum opened up about the couple's relationship dynamic.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences," DeGeneres noted. "We're in a rhythm that's easy."

DeGeneres also pointed out that the couple is "lucky to have each other" and that they "practice a lot of gratitude."

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres and Porta de Rossi Open Up About Their Love Story: "We're So Lucky to Have Each Other"

DeGeneres previously called de Rossi her "perfect fit."

"I could say the same thing I've said in every relationship: 'I'm happy.' But there's happiness and there's love, and then there's completion," she told The Advocate in 2007. "It doesn't take away from any of the relationships that I've had, 'cause I've had amazing relationships. … But I feel like I found my perfect fit."

Related Articles
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Wife Portia de Rossi: 'I Love You'
Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter
'We Genuinely Like Each Other': Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's Cutest Couple Moments
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World'
Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi Rushed to Hospital Friday by Ellen DeGeneres for Appendicitis Surgery
ellen degeneres and portia de rossi
Ellen DeGeneres Says Portia de Rossi Has Been Her 'Rock' Through Tough Times: 'She Kept Me Going'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am Thankful Every Single Day'
ellen degeneres and portia de rossi
Portia de Rossi Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her Realize There Is 'Nothing Wrong with Being Gay'
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Hamilton Celebrates Wife Lauren's Birthday — and Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary Message with Taylor Goldsmith: 'No Greater Husband'
Ellen DeGeneres - Making Time For Yourself With Ellen Episode 1 Crocheting
Ellen DeGeneres Takes on New Hobbies in Docu-Style Comedy Series 5 Months After Talk Show's Ending
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate Third Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 3rd Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
ellen degeneres, portia derossi
Watch Ellen DeGeneres Attempt to Style Wife Portia De Rossi's Hair: 'It's Not Working'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline