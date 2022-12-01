Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary with Portia de Rossi: 'So Grateful for Her Love'

Ellen DeGeneres is still smitten with Portia de Rossi.

The comedian and talk show host posted a tribute to her wife on Instagram on Thursday. "It's our 18 year anniversary today," DeGeneres, 64, wrote alongside two photos of the couple. The two have been together for 18 years and celebrated 14 years of marriage in August.

"I fall in love with her more every day," she continued. "I'm so grateful for her love."

The first photo is a close up of the pair, with DeGeneres smiling into the camera and de Rossi resting her head on the comic's shoulder. In the second photo, de Rossi, 49, is hugging her wife tightly and smiling while DeGeneres holds de Rossi's arm.

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Last year, the Finding Dory star and the Arrested Development alum opened up about the couple's relationship dynamic.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

"We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences," DeGeneres noted. "We're in a rhythm that's easy."

DeGeneres also pointed out that the couple is "lucky to have each other" and that they "practice a lot of gratitude."

DeGeneres previously called de Rossi her "perfect fit."

"I could say the same thing I've said in every relationship: 'I'm happy.' But there's happiness and there's love, and then there's completion," she told The Advocate in 2007. "It doesn't take away from any of the relationships that I've had, 'cause I've had amazing relationships. … But I feel like I found my perfect fit."