Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Wife Portia de Rossi: 'I Love You'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since August 2008

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 04:43 PM

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage is officially 14 years strong!

To celebrate the longtime couple's latest relationship milestone, DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram featuring several sweet memories that have occurred during their time together. Among the highlighted moments included DeGeneres, 64, joking about the pair's height difference and de Rossi, 49, picking a candy that best described the their love life.

The former daytime host also captioned the post with a statement de Rossi made on their wedding day: "It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood."

"I love you, @portiaderossi," DeGeneres continued. "Happy 14! ❤️"

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Last year, the Finding Dory star and the Arrested Development alum opened up about the couple's relationship dynamic.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

"We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences," DeGeneres noted. "We're in a rhythm that's easy."

DeGeneres also pointed out that the couple is "lucky to have each other" and that they "practice a lot of gratitude."

Portia de Rossi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres" data-inlink="true">Ellen DeGeneres</a> attend GENERAL PUBLIC x RH Celebration at Restoration Hardware on June 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DeGeneres previously called de Rossi her "perfect fit."

"I could say the same thing I've said in every relationship: 'I'm happy.' But there's happiness and there's love, and then there's completion," she told The Advocate in 2007. "It doesn't take away from any of the relationships that I've had, 'cause I've had amazing relationships. … But I feel like I found my perfect fit."

Related Articles
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show, March 23,1997 in Pasadena, California.
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family as Rep Says Heche Is 'Not Expected to Survive'
talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
Portia de Rossi Feared Coming Out About Ellen DeGeneres Relationship: 'That's It, I've Killed My Grandma'
Source: Portia De Rossi/Twitter
'We Genuinely Like Each Other': Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's Cutest Couple Moments
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi Urges Ellen DeGeneres to Revisit Stand-Up and 'Continue Being a Teacher' After Talk Show
ellen degeneres, portia derossi
Watch Ellen DeGeneres Attempt to Style Wife Portia De Rossi's Hair: 'It's Not Working'
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Degeneres start her new life and takes some quality time in Marrakech Ellen Degeneres ends her show after 19 seasons.Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ last show: ‘The entire place was crying’. 29 May 2022 Pictured: Ellen Degeneres. Photo credit: Love Marrakech / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863357_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ellen DeGeneres Vacations with Wife Portia de Rossi in Morocco After Her Talk Show Ends
Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Her Iconic Coming Out Episode: 'Look at Me Now'
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World'
talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen with Pink, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Aniston during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.
Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to Her Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I Feel the Love, and I Send It Back to You'
ellen degeneres and portia de rossi
Ellen DeGeneres Says Portia de Rossi Has Been Her 'Rock' Through Tough Times: 'She Kept Me Going'
Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
'The' 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' 's Last Dance: What It Was Like on Set for the Final Episode
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Final Show, Announces Last Episode Air Date: 'Greatest Privilege of My Life'
Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards
Ellen DeGeneres' Iconic 'Coming-Out' Episode Aired 25 Years Ago Today: Why It Was So Groundbreaking
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba Marks 14 Years of Marriage to Cash Warren: 'Always Found Our Way Back to Each Other'
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Performed at Her 'Amazing' 40th Birthday Party: 'I'm His No. 1 Fan'