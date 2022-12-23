Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Honoring Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'We'll Never Make Sense of It'

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss "was pure light," Ellen DeGeneres said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 02:19 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhQywZBMP1/ HED: Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Ellen DeGeneres speaks about Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Instagram. Photo: ellen degeneres/instagram

Ellen DeGeneres is urging her fans "to honor" the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss this holiday season, after his death at age 40.

On Friday, DeGeneres, 64, shared a teary video to Instagram in which she said admitted that "the past eleven days have been really tough for everyone" in the wake of Boss' death.

"Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it," the comedian spoke into her front-facing camera. "The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing."

"He loved music, he loved games, so we do that," DeGeneres continued in the video. "And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that's how we honor him."

The comedian implored her followers to "hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people."

"So, happy holidays everybody," DeGeneres said, before she acknowledged: "it's not a happy holiday, but…"

"[Boss] was pure light, as everybody in the comments said," she added at the end of the video. "If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

DeGeneres, who left a single red emoji heart in the caption to her Instagram post Friday, has been sharing videos of her favorite moments with the late star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, ever since his death.

One video, posted on Dec. 15, included Boss teaching DeGeneres a dance and him becoming the show's DJ.

"Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," she said in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

"I love you tWitch and you know that much. We tell each other that every day when we say goodbye after the show, we both say love you," she continued. "He says love you much and I say 'Love you.' And so he's never going to be out of my life. He's always a part of my life."

The clip concluded with DeGeneres giving Boss a photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other. He then emotionally told the host, "I love you and also I love the family that we've gained here. And something I'll always remember is that you gave me a place to just be myself."

Boss died on Dec. 14 via suicide. He is survived by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

