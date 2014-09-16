Kristen Wiig and Ellen DeGeneres Don't Know 'Let It Go,' but They Sing It Anyway (VIDEO)

People Staff
September 16, 2014 07:30 AM

After the blizzard of videos of people singing Frozen‘s "Let It Go" hit the Internet, could there possibly be anyone on the planet still unfamiliar with the song?

Apparently, yes.

Monday on The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres and guest Kristen Wiig both claimed that they – despite being show-business adults of sound mind and body – were entirely unfamiliar with the song.

So, they decided to perform a duet of it.

The pair endearingly fumble through the tune as if they don’t actually have any idea how it goes: Wiig at one point even deadpans, “Kids don’t know what fractals are” (in reference to the line, “My soul is spiraling in frozen fractals all around”).

Insert your own “Let it go” pun here.

