There's Still Time to Enter Ellen DeGeneres' 12 Days of Giveaways!

Celebrities including Blake Shelton and Octavia Spencer have joined in on the annual holiday giveaway, which has included hotel stays, flatscreen TVs, trips to Universal Studios and more so far this year

This holiday season, Ellen DeGeneres is giving some generous prizes out to her audience — and there are five lucky PEOPLE readers among them!

Ellen's heartwarming 12 Days of Giveaways kicked off last month and is more over-the-top than ever. The annual gift-giving extravaganza is in its 18th year, and in honor of the talk show host's final season, it features bigger and better prizes than ever before.

PEOPLE hosted a sweepstakes that sent five readers and their guests to join Ellen's studio audience for the most wonderful time of the year, where they got to take home the day's prizes brought out by Ellen and her slew of celebrity guests.

eellen Credit: Michael rozman/Warner Bros

This year, that's already included Wanda Sykes, Octavia Spencer, Blake Shelton and next up — Chrissy Teigen!

And as if the celebrity sightings weren't already cool enough to write home about, they've been dishing up some pretty epic gifts every episode: tickets to Universal Studios, a $500 SKIMS gift card, a 5-night stay at the Sensira Resort & Spa Riviera Maya in Mexico, a 65-inch flatscreen TV and more. Even Santa's sleigh couldn't carry all that!

ellen Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

And there's still two days left to join in on the fun — and to say you've been on Ellen!