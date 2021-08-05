Ellen Burstyn will reprise her Emmy-winning role as Bernadette Stabler on the upcoming season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime

Ellen Burstyn to Reprise Emmy-Winning Law & Order Role for Season 2 of Organized Crime

Elliot Stabler's mother is back.

Ellen Burstyn will reprise her Emmy-winning role as Bernadette Stabler on the upcoming season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC announced Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 88, first appeared as the mother of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in season 10 of Law & Order: SVU.

In the episode, titled "Swing," viewers meet Bernadette after Elliot's daughter Kathleen is arrested for driving under the influence. It is later revealed that both Bernadette and her granddaughter are diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and Bernadette helps encourage Kathleen to accept psychiatric treatment.

The episode won Burstyn an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

LAW & ORDER SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT Credit: NBC

It is not clear how Burstyn's character will reappear in Organized Crime. Season two of the series will premiere Sep. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, and Burstyn's episode will air later this fall.

Burstyn has over 160 acting credits, including House of Cards, Louie, Big Love, Political Animals, and The Ellen Burstyn Show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.