Army Wives' Elle McLemore and Celebrity Tennis Coach Josh Levinson Are Married: 'A Whimsical Fairytale'

Elle McLemore and Josh Levinson said "I do" at a 950-acre ranch north of Santa Barbara on Saturday

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of their nuptials, the Army Wives star, 30, and the celebrity tennis coach opened up their "fairytale" wedding and finally tying the knot after a five-year engagement.

"We've been best friends since we were 11 years old," Levinson, 30, said. "We grew up together and I've been in love with her ever since we were kids. Although I had to dig myself out of that treacherous friend zone! But she's always been the love of my life. She's just my best friend and every level we are just perfect."

"I went off to perform a little bit and he was playing professional tennis so we didn't speak for a long time," McLemore added. "We met up again when we were 25, we've been engaged for five years now. So it's about time!"

On Saturday, the duo said "I do" under a giant oak tree at Restoration Oaks — a 950-acre family-owned blueberry ranch just north of Santa Barbara.

"We really wanted a place where the whole family could stay over the weekend," the Bring It On: The Musical, Heathers: The Musical, and Grease: Live actress shared.

Added Levinson, "It's wide open and great for our golden retriever (who was also their ring bearer!) to run around and get some air."

"It's like a whimsical fairytale, like story book," said McLemore.

The bride — wearing a gorgeous gown designed by Madi Lane — walked down the aisle to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" played by guitarist Jesse Davis to her groom, who wore a custom suit by John Custom Suits.

For the cocktail hour, 50 of their closest friends and family enjoyed acoustic Disney soundtracks before diving into a wide variety of pizza, catered by Lucca, for dinner.

The magical night was sprinkled with Disney-themed decor, gorgeous fairy lights, and ranunculus and garden roses from local florist, Glenna Joy.

While the evening was a night to remember, the newlweds are looking forward to their next chapter.

"I'm looking forward to the commitment to each other," said McLemore. "It's hard to find somebody that you really want to spend forever with. And when you find that person, you don't want to let them go. He's my rock."