Elle Fanning Marks 23rd Birthday with Silly Throwback Video of Herself Dancing at Chuck E. Cheese

The Great actress received an array of sweet birthday wishes on Friday, including from her sister, Dakota Fanning

Happy birthday, Elle Fanning!

To celebrate turning 23 on Friday, The Great actress shared a throwback video to Instagram that featured herself as a child enthusiastically dancing at Chuck E. Cheese.

In the old video, the actress wears a white shirt and pink skirt as she shows off her dance moves with a big smile on her face in the lit-up venue. Also in the Instagram clip, Fanning could be heard laughing as she recorded the throwback video off a Mac desktop computer.

"Hoping to channel this birthday energy today! It's the jacket throw for me. #chuckycheese," Fanning captioned the celebratory post.

On Thursday, the actress received some early birthday love from the cast and crew while on the set of her hit Hulu period comedy. As seen in photos shared to her Instagram Story, the makeup department made Fanning a cardboard collage of photos of her character with what appeared to cutout faces of set and crew members. "Elle The Great. Happy f---ing Birthday. With love from the makeup department," a note on the gift read.

"I love my 'Great' family," Fanning wrote alongside the photo.

She also received massive pink balloons that spelled out "Happy birthday," as well as more pink balloons, flowers, a blender from Kitchen Aid and pillows with costar Nicholas Hoult's face on them. The outside of her trailer was also decorated with colorful flags.

Fanning earned a plethora of birthday wishes in the comments section of her Instagram post from several famous followers, including Hoult, Gemma Chan, Alexandra Shipp, Andy Garcia and Michelle Monaghan.

Her sister, Dakota Fanning, also honored the star on her special day with a sweet Instagram post.

"There is no one I love being a freak with more than my sister," said Dakota, 27, captioning a series of funny photos of the pair posing in black dresses on top of a bathtub. "She can out freak even the freakiest of freaks. (SWIPE for proof) She is unapologetic and wild. She has taught me so much about not sweating the small things. It's a beautiful day when an older sister seeks advice and comfort from her little sister, and that day has arrived for me many times. I am so grateful to move through this life with you. Happy Birthday @ellefanning I love you beyond compare."

Fanning, who stars and serves as a producer on The Great, has received several award nods for her work on the show, including a recent Golden Globe nomination for best performance by actress in a musical or comedy TV series.

The Great is loosely based on to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia.