Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning to Produce Crime Thriller Series Under Their New Production Company

The sisters have launched a production company called Lewellen Pictures and signed a first look deal with Civic Center Media and MRC Television, the company announced on Thursday.

The first project in development is a crime thriller based on The New York Times bestselling novel The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda, which is about "an intimate friendship between two girls who fall violently in love with each other's differences, which, in the end, create doubt, betrayal and tragedy."

Dakota, 27, and Elle, 22, are set to be executive producers on the series, MRC says.

"We are thrilled to be launching this company together and to be teaming up with MRC who have been excellent partners on 'The Great.' Our goal is to tell stories, through comedy and drama, which are authentic to the human experience, and not just from our own perspective," the sisters said in a joint statement.

Dakota Fanning & Sister Elle 'Can't Get Through' The Nightingale Script 'Without Being in Tears'

They continued, "We also want to create content that we wouldn't be able to make just as actors. We can learn so much when we look outside our specific points of view. We have been fortunate to work with many brilliant storytellers and hope to continue that track while also providing opportunities for many more."

The deal will expand Elle's working relationship with MRC TV and Civic Center Media, which produces Hulu's The Great.

Elle, who stars and serves as an executive producer on the period comedy, has received several award nods for her work on the show, including a recent Golden Globe nomination for best performance by actress in a musical or comedy TV series.

"Elle has brought such perspective and thoughtfulness as an executive producer on 'The Great,'" Elise Henderson, president of MRC Television, said in a statement. "We are excited by the vision she and Dakota have for Lewellen Pictures and for MRC Television to provide a home for the stories they will tell."

This won't be the first time the sisters are working together on a project. Their film adaptation of The Nightingale, which has them playing sisters, is currently scheduled for a December 2021 release.