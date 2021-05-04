Elizabeth Olsen to Star as Convicted Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Limited Series

Elizabeth Olsen will star in Love and Death as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was convicted of murdering her friend and neighbor in 1980

Elizabeth Olsen has landed her next small-screen project.

The WandaVision star, 32, is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Love and Death as Candy Montgomery, who was convicted of murdering her friend and neighbor, Betty Gore, in Texas in 1980, the streaming service announced Monday.

The series' official logline reads, "Two church-going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe."

David E. Kelly and Nicole Kidman, who previously worked together on HBO's Big Little Lies and The Undoing, are among the show's producing team, which also includes director Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland). Lionsgate TV is the studio.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey in a press release. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

Love and Death is based on the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly.

The series is actually the second project in the works about the Mongtomery-Gore murder case.