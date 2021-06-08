Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Won't Have a Second Season: 'It Is a Limited Series'

Elizabeth Olsen has weighed in on the future of WandaVision - and sadly, fans shouldn't expect there to be a second season.

"No, that's easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," she told PEOPLE in January ahead of the Disney+ show's premiere.

During a recent virtual chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen once again echoed her comments about the series likely not returning for season 2.

When asked by the 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum about whether the popular show will come back, Olsen, 32, said "no" and added: "It's definitely a limited series."

Clarifying her comments, the Ingrid Goes West actress added: "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life]."

Olsen then explained that she "would be shocked" if the series were to get renewed. "The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series] Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television," she explained.

"I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit," she continued. "But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it's exhausting [and] it just feels really good."

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January to acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The nine-episode series follows Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they begin to suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighborhood.

While a second season of WandaVision isn't likely, Olsen is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

Hahn, for her part, recently expressed her interesting in returning to the Marvel Universe as Agatha.