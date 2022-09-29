Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea Where 'House of the Dragon' Casting Rumors Started: 'Dream Casting Is Fun'

It doesn't seem like Elizabeth Olsen will make an appearance in King's Landing anytime soon.

While attending Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday the 33-year-old actress dismissed recent speculation she might join HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

"I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started — and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh on Wednesday,.

"Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder," she added. Several people told Olsen that the rumors, which appeared to start with an unverified pop culture Twitter account on Sept. 4, were reported as factual, according to ET.

But Olsen clarified, "I never heard of such a thing."

Olsen did say she'd be open to taking on a Westerosi character if House of the Dragon's production team had an interest in working with her.

"I mean, sure, yeah. [I'd like do to] anything that's worth telling, that's a good story, that's innovative, that [has] great characters," she said.

Olsen, who is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recalled her less-than-stellar audition for Game of Thrones more than a decade ago on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast last year.

Olsen explained at the time that she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, which ultimately proved to be Emilia Clarke's breakout role.

"I auditioned for Game of Thrones. I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script," Olsen recalled.

"I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful," she added. "I didn't get a callback."

Olsen told Vulture in 2019 that the Game of Thrones audition "was the most awkward audition I'd ever had."

"After [Daenerys] just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen," she explained at the time. "They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember."

On Tuesday, House of the Dragon's creator Ryan Condal told Variety that there are no current plans for Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who portray young versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Carey) through the show's first five episodes, to return for future seasons.

"I mean, look, I don't know. [They] are not a part of the story that we're telling yet," he told Variety. "That's not a thing that we're doing right now."

Condal also reminded the publication that Game of Thrones was not often keen on flashbacks — however, House of the Dragon may be able to get "a little bit more fancy."

"There are things that we haven't fully sorted out," he added. "I'm not closing the door on anything. So there, how's that for an answer?"

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.