Elizabeth Olsen Is Looking for an Affair — and 'Payback' — in True Crime Drama 'Love & Death'

Elizabeth Olsen is playing a killer with a sweet name and a bitter end in her next project.

The WandaVision actress, 34, stars alongside Jesse Plemons in the first teaser trailer for HBO Max's Love & Death, based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a doting, churchgoing wife in a small Texas town who had a fatal affair with Allan Gore (Plemons).

Executive-produced by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, and directed by The Morning Show helmer Lesli Linka Glatter, the series boasts a star-studded cast including Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

"Something's been bothering me a little," Candy says in the trailer. "I have done all the things a wife is supposed to do. The house, the meals ... where is the payback?"

She is seen stealing glimpses at Allan in church, admitting she finds him attractive and ultimately suggesting an affair.

While the trailer starts light with the two enjoying a day at a fair and spending time with their families, it turns dark quickly as police become involved, delivering apparently troubling news to Allan, who buries his face in his hands.

A shot of Candy with blood streaked all over her face tells viewers something more nefarious is at play.

Candy concludes the teaser with an ominous, "I just don't want anybody to get hurt."

Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles in Texas Monthly, the story will delve into the quiet and eerie happenings in suburban Texas.

Olsen — who most recently appeared in Marvel's Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the Scarlet Witch — explained her thought process behind choosing her roles, telling Entertainment Tonight at Variety's Power of Women gala in September: "[I like do to] anything that's worth telling, that's a good story, that's innovative, that [has] great characters."

The first three episodes of Love & Death premiere April 27 on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through May 25.