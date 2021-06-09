Elizabeth Olsen Calls Fiancé Robbie Arnett Her 'Husband' in New Interview: 'He's a Cutie'

In March 2019, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett were engaged after three years of dating

Elizabeth Olsen is sparking marriage speculation after casually referring to fiancé Robbie Arnett as her "husband" in a new interview.

The revelation came on Tuesday, in a video chat with Kaley Cuoco released as a part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

While explaining that she had to film in her bathroom due to some construction noise coming from a next-door neighbor, Olsen, 32, praised Arnett, 29, for leaving a sweet nod to her hit Disney+ show WandaVision in the background.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic," Olsen said, calling out the character made famous by English author Roger Hargreaves's Little Miss book series.

Turning around to show Cuoco a children's book propped up on the bathroom counter, Olsen explained, "It's Little Miss Magic. They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f------ cutie!"

"I love that he set designed for you today," Cuoco joked. "Is there craft services too? What else is he doing?"

Laughing, Olsen replied, "God no, I made him breakfast."

A representative for Olsen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but in March 2019, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were engaged after three years of dating.

Olsen was first romantically linked to Arnett, the lead singer of the indie band Milo Greene, in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

The private pair made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together where they were photographed.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

While Olsen did not make any further comments about her relationship with Arnett during her virtual sit-down with Cuoco, she did confirm that there will not be a second season of WandaVision any time soon.

"It's definitely a limited series," she said.