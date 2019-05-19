Elizabeth Olsen Details 'Awkward' Audition for the Role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

The long-anticipated finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones will be upon us, and it’ll be time for Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen to answer for her fiery revenge.

But there could have been another star tasked with portraying the tragic meltdown.

In an interview with Vulture, Elizabeth Olsen — best known as Scarlet Witch in the Avengers movies — revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen when she first started working as an actress about 10 years ago.

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning,” the star said. “And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that.”

However, the part wasn’t meant to be, and Olsen shared that the audition was “the most awkward” one she’s ever experienced.

“It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had,” the actress recalled, explaining that for the audition she had to read Khaleesi’s monologue from the end of season 1.

“After she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen,” Olsen explained. “They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

But the terrible audition didn’t stop Olsen from becoming a fan of the show, sucked into the craze by one particular character.

“I’m just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington,” she said. “I mean, he’s just brainwashed me.”

The final episode of the series will air on Sunday, May 19th at 9 p.m. ET.