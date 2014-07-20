Elizabeth Berkley Won't Watch Lifetime's Saved By the Bell Movie

The unauthorized retelling of the show's behind-the-scenes drama premieres in September

The actress, who played Jessie Spano on Saved By The Bell, said she has no desire to watch the life she led unfold on screen.

“I’m not really curious about it,” Berkley, 41, told PEOPLE at the fourth annual Celebration of Dance Gala presented by The Dizzy Feet Foundation on Saturday in Los Angeles. “We know the lives we led. I have no idea what their picture of it is.”

Diamond, who played Screech, penned Behind the Bell, which revealed stories of sex and drugs. Lifetime has said its movie is based on interviews with subjects close to the series rather than Diamond’s book.

Supernatural actress Tiera Skovbye will play Berkley in the program, which premieres Sept. 1 (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.

• Reporting by MATTHEW COLE WEISS

