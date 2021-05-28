Elizabeth Berkley Teases 'Sparks' Between Jessie and Slater in Season 2 of Saved by the Bell Reboot

"There are fun twists and plot twists in storylines for us that I think people are going to really have fun with," Elizabeth Berkley tells PEOPLE

There's no question that Elizabeth Berkley is "so excited" for more of the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Virtual table reads for the second season of the reimagined series have begun and the 48-year-old actress — who is partnering with Walgreens in honor of annual Red Nose Day — tells PEOPLE that there are "fun twists" in store for viewers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's an exciting opportunity to take what people fell in love with in season 1 and go deeper and be even funnier," she says of season 2, which was announced by Peacock early this year.

"There are fun twists and plot twists in storylines for us that I think people are going to really have fun with, whether it's Easter eggs that are embedded in the show — that just hearkens back to the original — or in new connections," Berkley says, adding that there may be a storyline between herself and costar Mario Lopez, who will once again reprise his role as A.C. Slater.

"I don't want to give anything away, but Slater and Jessie have possibly some sparks," teases Berkley, who stars as Jessie Spano.

In addition to working on SBTB, Berkley has also teamed up with Walgreens to support Red Nose Day. From now until May 31, people can donate in-store, online or through the Walgreens app to benefit grantee partner organizations that help children stay healthy, educated and empowered through nutritious meals, educational services and safe shelter. Those who donate will be able to unlock a special Digital Red Nose filter that can be shared on social media.

"It's quite impactful, but as you can imagine, being involved with it at this time is even more meaningful," Berkley says, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I am so grateful to be able to share the message of the good."

Berkley and the rest of the SBTB cast filmed seven episodes of the show's first season before production was shut down due to the COVID outbreak.

Saved By The Bell Saved By the Bell reboot | Credit: Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The actress returned to a set with extra safety precautions in August to film three more episodes with former costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen — a reunion she says that was both "emotional" and "joyful."

"There was just this ease and comfort that you just can't put into words that really carried us through a time that could've been really tough," she recalls. "I really look forward to more together as things are opening up."

The new iteration of Saved by the Bell follows present-day Bayside High students — played by Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, among others — with Berkley and Lopez's characters as staffers at the school.