Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies are all set to reprise their roles for the Peacock series

Elizabeth Berkley on Whether Dustin Diamond Will Appear on the Saved by the Bell Reboot

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday evening, Berkley, 48, said she's not sure if Diamond will come back for the Peacock series, though she added that there's no bad blood between the pair.

"I don't know if he will make an appearance," she told host Andy Cohen. "We'll see if there's another season, maybe it's something to explore."

The actress noted that she hasn't been in contact with Diamond, 43, since the original Saved by the Bell wrapped in 1993. She and their other castmates — Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies — have stayed in touch, she said.

"I haven't talked to him in a long time — I think since we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him," Berkley said. "But not because of anything bad, I mean, he was always nice to me and he's had his journey, but really I've kept more in touch with Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Mario and then, from time to time, Lark."

In February, Diamond spoke to TMZ about his Saved by the Bell character, Screech, not appearing in the reboot. "It's something we put so much time and effort into," he said at the time. "How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? I mean, it seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

Diamond, the only one of the six core cast members who is not confirmed to appear in some capacity in the revival, has a complicated history with the beloved sitcom. In 2009, the actor published a tell-all book in which he made disparaging claims about his costars.

He's also had a series of run-ins with the law, and served time in jail in 2016 in connection with a stabbing during a street brawl.

Later in 2016, he appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to discuss the destructive habits that made their way into his life after Saved by the Bell ended and apologized to Berkley, Gosselaar, Lopez, Thiessen and Voorhies.

Addressing his costars, he said, "I will say, guys, I think you're fantastic, working with you has been just one of the icons of my life and I'm sorry that this has taken advantage of me — the book and other situations I'm sure we'll talk about here. But I'm sure that you've experienced downfalls, as well, in your time and I'm still loving you guys."