Friends Forever! Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley & Mario Lopez Reunite on Saved by the Bell Set

"These two…." Elizabeth Berkley wrote of her costars Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Class is in session at Bayside High!

On Thursday, Elizabeth Berkley shared a photo of her on-set reunion with Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as they filmed the second season of Peacock's reimagining of the iconic '90s teen sitcom Saved by the Bell.

In the shot, Gosselaar, 47, showed off Zack Morris' trademark blonde hair as he happily posed next to Berkley, 46, and Lopez, 47 - who star on the series as their original respective characters Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater.

"These two….#friendsforever!! #grateful #friends #love #family 🙏🏼❤️," Berkley wrote on her Instagram, prompting Lopez to reply in the comments section, "Bellini time!"

The actress also reposted the picture to her Instagram Story, writing in the caption, "Today at work... 🥰."

Elizabeth Berkley Credit: Elizabeth Berkley/Instagram

Berkley recently spoke to PEOPLE about season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot, sharing that there are "fun twists" in store for viewers.

"It's an exciting opportunity to take what people fell in love with in season 1 and go deeper and be even funnier," she said.

"There are fun twists and plot twists in storylines for us that I think people are going to really have fun with, whether it's Easter eggs that are embedded in the show - that just hearkens back to the original - or in new connections," Berkley continued, adding that there may be a storyline between herself and Lopez.

"I don't want to give anything away, but Slater and Jessie have possibly some sparks," she teased.

Saved By The Bell Saved By the Bell reboot | Credit: Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The new iteration of Saved by the Bell follows present-day Bayside High students - played by Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, among others - with Berkley and Lopez's characters as staffers at the school.

Gosselaar appears on the show as a recurring star.

"It's a very special thing we share," Berkley told PEOPLE of her original Saved by the Bell costars in November. "It's touching to have all these years of people that you care about and that you're rooting for. To be on those same sets with those faces I know and love so well feels like coming home."