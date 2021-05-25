"I believe that my parents were very proud," the actress said with a laugh

Elizabeth Banks Jokes Her Parents Were 'Proud' When She Played Porn Star on Law and Order: SVU

Elizabeth Banks has played an array of different roles throughout her career, but she teased that none have made her parents more "proud" than when she portrayed a porn star on an episode of Law and Order: SVU.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the 47-year-old actress and director reflected on her small role on the hit television series in the early 2000s and the initial reaction of her parents, Ann and Mark Mitchell, to the promiscuous part.

Joking that she "really lucked out" with the guest spot, Banks began, "The character I play on Law and Order: SVU ... with Mariska Hargitay, of course, and Chris Meloni, I played a porn star with a sick kid whose entire life goal was to get in a gangbang so that I could get on the Howard Stern Show to make more money and get to Vegas."

Amid laughter from host Jimmy Kimmel's in-studio audience, the late-night host questioned Banks about her character's decision to head out West, which prompted the Pitch Perfect star to quip, "That's where the real porn happens, apparently. According to this character."

Rolling a clip of the star in the show, Kimmel, 53, then asked if "that was the last time you saw your father cry, when he saw that on television?"

"I believe that my parents were very proud," Banks teased with a laugh.

In conversation with Kimmel, Banks also revealed that the Law & Order spot actually wasn't the first time her mom and dad saw her on the small screen.

"My very first thing I ever did — it wasn't much better — was an episode of America's Most Wanted, in which I played a murder victim who gets run over by a car," the Hunger Games actress said, recalling her first shot at performing her own stunts.

"So on the day that I shot the stunt, which I had never been on the set of anything in my life, I auditioned and I won the job of a murder victim on America's Most Wanted," she said.

Sharing that the stunt was filmed in reverse to make it appear as if she had been run over by a car, Banks said she realized the production team forgot to mention one key detail when she sat down to watch the show with her sorority sisters in college.