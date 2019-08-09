Shep Rose has learned a valuable lesson about life in the public eye.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Eliza Limehouse weighed in on the outcry her Southern Charm costar sparked on social media when he posted a video of himself mocking a woman collecting cans on the streets of New York City.

“I think Shep doesn’t have a mean bone in his body, but he sometimes comes across and does things that he shouldn’t, just because he’s so open,” said Limehouse, 23. “And he’s always trying to make a joke out of something, and some things just aren’t funny.”

“I think that he’s understanding that more and more,” she added.

Limehouse also pointed out that Rose “didn’t grow up in that environment.”

“He grew up in Hilton Head — you don’t see anything like that where’s from,” she said. “And he didn’t grow up with people watching him under a microscope. I think that he sometimes does and says things that hurt other people and he’s slowly learning to watch what he does. That wasn’t cool, and obviously he knows that now.”

Image zoom Eliza Limehouse and Shep Rose Tommy Garcia/Bravo

In the video, originally posted on Rose’s Instagram Story, the Bravo star could be heard yelling at a woman while she sat on a step stool on the sidewalk.

“Look at me, nice cans! I mean, the cans you have!” he jeered in the since-deleted clip (which was captured by a fan) as he panned the camera over to the pile of cans. In response, the woman covered her face and yelled back, “No! No!”

“I love double entendres,” Rose, 39, captioned the video. “Yes she was camera shy. But she laughed.”

Though initially defiant in response to furious fans, he issued a “mea culpa” on Tuesday.

“I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night,” he tweeted. “It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minutes with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But yeah, wasn’t cool or funny. Mea culpa.”

On Thursday, he said he feels “sick” about what happened and announced he was taking “a little break” from social media.

“I feel absolutely sick about all that’s transpired this week,” he tweeted before deactivating his account. “I’ve compounded stupidity upon stupidity.”

“Just know that I never intended to hurt anyone,” he continued. “And I do enjoy sharing my adventures and thoughts with you. But I blew it. Anyway, gonna take a little break. And look inward.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.