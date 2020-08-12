"I walk away from my reality TV ride with positive feelings, and no regrets," she tells PEOPLE

Southern Charm has lost yet another cast member.

Eliza Limehouse is not returning for season 7 of the hit Bravo reality show, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"It's been a thrill to be part of Southern Charm, but with a wedding to plan on top of my busy work life, it's best for me to focus on what's next," Limehouse tells PEOPLE. "I walk away from my reality TV ride with positive feelings, and no regrets. I'm grateful for the experience, for the friendships I made along the way, and for loyal fans who have been so supportive and kind. I can't wait to marry the love of my life Struthers, spend more time with my horses and start this exciting new chapter."

Limehouse first appeared on Southern Charm as a friend of the cast for two seasons before becoming an official cast member during season 6.

Along with appearing on the show, the Charleston native works at her family business, Limehouse Properties, managing and renovating Charleston hotels. She also founded a local jewelry line, Snaffle Bit Bracelet, and co-owns a candle business.

In February, PEOPLE exclusively announced Limehouse's engagement to Mark “Struthers” McBride, Jr.

"This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” Limehouse told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s so crazy, from the moment Struthers and I started dating, I knew he was the man I was going to marry. I’m not kidding you when I tell you, there were fireworks going off! And every moment since then, I’ve just fallen more and more in love with him.”