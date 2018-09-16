Buffy the Vampire Slayer Alum Eliza Dushku Reveals She Married Peter Palandjian Last Month

Eliza Dushku has tied the knot!

On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 37, shared the happy news that she married Peter Palandjian in August.

Alongside news of her nuptials, the actress also shared a series of images from the pair’s romantic outdoors ceremony in Boston. In one photo, Dusku appeared to triumphantly raise her hands while the pair walked down the aisle, and in another, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the lips.

For the ceremony, Dushku wore a form-fitting, lacy white gown featuring an elegant cut out across her back.

The actress also shared a photo of Dushku and Palandjian, 54, kissing on a tandem bike at the Boston Bike Party, a monthly occurrence that was last held on Aug. 17 — one day before the pair’s nuptials.

Fittingly, she simply captioned the post, “8.18.18,” including two heart emojis.

Peter Palandjian and Eliza Dushku Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Dushku announced her engagement to the businessman on Instagram in June 2017, when she shared a photo from the proposal.

“YES!! Absolutely, my love,” Dushku captioned a snap of the pair holding hands.

Palandjian is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation and a former professional tennis player.

The father of four graduated from Harvard in 1987 and was a two-time captain and four-year letter winner for the Crimson and earned All-Ivy honors before turning pro.

Though Dushku has kept her relationship relatively out of the public eye, she and Palandjian shared a sweet embrace and posed on a red carpet in New York City in April, when she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring.