Law & Order Alum Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer Are Married: 'Beyond Happy and Blessed'
Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer wed on Oct. 5 at their Los Angeles home
Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer have tied the knot!
The couple wed on Oct. 5 in an intimate ceremony held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home, they told The New York Times this week. Röhm, 48, also shared the news on Instagram Friday, posting a series of photos of the couple on their wedding day.
"So… I have some news!" the Law & Order alum wrote. "Beyond happy and blessed to be married to the wonderful Peter Glatzer @glatzerama #wegotmarried."
The newlyweds told the Times their 30-minute ceremony was officiated by a friend. Also in attendance was Röhm's 13-year-old daughter Easton (with ex-husband Ron Anthony Wooster) and Glatzer's brother Jonathan. Afterwards, they drank champagne and enjoyed a meal Röhm likened to "a Thanksgiving dinner."
RELATED GALLERY: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
They plan to have a larger celebration in January with around 150 guests, they said, but added that their small wedding reflected the "simple life" they've been embracing throughout the pandemic.
"We're coming off a COVID world and we've lived for the last almost two years a more simple life, a life where we're cooking at home and nurturing each other and recognizing our values," Röhm said. "I think that had a lot to do with Peter and I recognizing each other."
Röhm and Glatzer, 57, got engaged over the summer, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.
"We've been together for almost a year and look forward to celebrating our love and commitment to each other this winter," Röhm said at the time.
RELATED: Elisabeth Röhm Directs Switched Before Birth Lifetime Movie About Women Entangled in IVF Mix-Up
She said she and Glatzer had an "instant connection" when they met several years ago and embarked on a friendship that later became a romantic relationship.
"We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more," Röhm said.
"The moment I met Lis four years ago, I felt so drawn to her," Glatzer added. "Since she was seeing someone at the time, I pursued a friendship. I'm so glad that I did. It's a great basis for a marriage."