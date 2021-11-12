Law & Order Alum Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer Are Married: 'Beyond Happy and Blessed'

Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer have tied the knot!

The couple wed on Oct. 5 in an intimate ceremony held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home, they told The New York Times this week. Röhm, 48, also shared the news on Instagram Friday, posting a series of photos of the couple on their wedding day.

"So… I have some news!" the Law & Order alum wrote. "Beyond happy and blessed to be married to the wonderful Peter Glatzer @glatzerama #wegotmarried."

The newlyweds told the Times their 30-minute ceremony was officiated by a friend. Also in attendance was Röhm's 13-year-old daughter Easton (with ex-husband Ron Anthony Wooster) and Glatzer's brother Jonathan. Afterwards, they drank champagne and enjoyed a meal Röhm likened to "a Thanksgiving dinner."

They plan to have a larger celebration in January with around 150 guests, they said, but added that their small wedding reflected the "simple life" they've been embracing throughout the pandemic.

"We're coming off a COVID world and we've lived for the last almost two years a more simple life, a life where we're cooking at home and nurturing each other and recognizing our values," Röhm said. "I think that had a lot to do with Peter and I recognizing each other."

Röhm and Glatzer, 57, got engaged over the summer, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

"We've been together for almost a year and look forward to celebrating our love and commitment to each other this winter," Röhm said at the time.

She said she and Glatzer had an "instant connection" when they met several years ago and embarked on a friendship that later became a romantic relationship.

"We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more," Röhm said.