Elisabeth Moss Says It's 'Horrifying' 'Handmaid's Tale' Has Become More Relevant: 'More Than Troubling'

Elisabeth Moss may love starring in, producing and directing The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's keen to see its storyline happen in real life.

The actress told PEOPLE at the series' season 5 finale FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday that she thinks "it's "horrifying" how, in the years since the show's premiere in 2017, its story has only become more relevant.

"It's awful. It's way more than troubling," adds Moss, 40.

Based on the best-selling 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the award-winning Hulu series tells the story of a dystopian, totalitarian society where fertile women are forced to bear children for the state.

While Moss calls it "the most fulfilling, creative experience of my life," its plotline has started to feel too close to home for some — particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this past June.

Following the news of the landmark decision, Atwood, 82, posted a photo holding a mug that said "I Told You So."

The author previously told PEOPLE that she never intended for the book to be prophetic.

"There's a precedent in real life for everything in the book," she said in 2017. "I decided not to put anything in that somebody somewhere hadn't already done. But you write these books so they won't come true."

However, Atwood said she hopes the show and its story will "make people more aware" of the dangers of decisions like the Supreme Court's of late.

She said that right after the 2016 presidential election, the cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale "woke up in the morning and said, 'We're no longer in a fantasy fiction.' "

Throughout its run, The Handmaid's Tale has made history as the first streaming show to win a best drama series Emmy Award.

It has since won 14 Emmys — including three outstanding lead actress in a drama series trophies for Moss — as well as a Peabody Award.

Fellow stars Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel have also all won Emmys for their performances in the show.

In total, the series has been nominated for 75 Emmy Awards and six Golden Globe Awards.

The fifth season — the show's penultimate — will take its final bow on Hulu this week.

Bruce Miller, the creator, showrunner and executive producer, announced in September that the sixth season would be the show's last.

"It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," he said in a press release.

Added Miller, "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

The season 5 finale of The Handmaid's Tale airs Wednesday on Hulu.